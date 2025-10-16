Open the console with the graves key, `, right below the Escape key. Type "country_ids" to see all of the IDs that correspond to various nations. Type "switch_country [put Country ID Here]" to switch to a different country. Then switch back to the same country. For example, if I'm playing as the German Empire, and the units are bugged (going to the same frontline and cannot be overridden). I type "switch_country 8" then "switch_country 9" to switch to France temporarily, then switch back. This tells the game's frontline system to recalibrate and resolve the issue.