Bugs Fixed:
Unit Teleportation Bug Fixed
Military Recruitment Bug Fixed
Known Bug:
Static Frontline Assignments Bug: Unit assignments to frontlines are not cleared when the player returns to the Main Menu and starts a new game as the exact same nation as they played the previous playthrough. These assignments cannot be overridden by player assignments, so this bug is problematic.
This is a prevalent issue that I will fix by removing all uses of static variables (aside from the primary GameState) and switching to an object-oriented approach to fix these "Return to Menu" related bugs.
Temporary Fixes for Frontline Assignments Bug:
Play a different country each playthrough.
Exit the application and open it again every playthrough to avoid bugs introduced by static variables not properly being destroyed.
Open the console with the graves key, `, right below the Escape key. Type "country_ids" to see all of the IDs that correspond to various nations. Type "switch_country [put Country ID Here]" to switch to a different country. Then switch back to the same country. For example, if I'm playing as the German Empire, and the units are bugged (going to the same frontline and cannot be overridden). I type "switch_country 8" then "switch_country 9" to switch to France temporarily, then switch back. This tells the game's frontline system to recalibrate and resolve the issue.
Scheduled Update (10/17/2025):
I plan to resolve this bug, as well as other bugs, in an update tomorrow. I will also try to fix the optimization issues caused by pathfinding (lots of units + lots of tiles + O(n^2) = lots of pathfinding lag).
Changed files in this update