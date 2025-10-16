Panicore Release Version 1.2.0.2

Additions:

Added a files counter to the inventory screen (pressing TAB)

Added an "Exploration" mode to practice maps (removes the entity but can't get achievements)

Added F1 as a key to toggle UI for more immersion

Changes:

Limiting leaderboard entries to top 100 for now (unexpected strong performance impact!)

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where Outbreak Mode wouldn't spawn in Zombies in Hospital

Fixed a bug where the names of players would overlap in spectator HUD

Fixed a bug where some object hat bad LOD settings making them look weird

Fixed a bug where the Military Base entity would spawn in spots they would be stuck at

Fixed a bug where the player could be stuck in the Military Base

Fixed a bug where inverting axes in the settings wouldn't have any effect