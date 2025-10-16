Panicore Release Version 1.2.0.2
Additions:
Added F1 as a key to toggle UI for more immersion
Added an "Exploration" mode to practice maps (removes the entity but can't get achievements)
Added DLSS 4 technology
Added a files counter to the inventory screen (pressing TAB)
Added restart button into pause menu
Changes:
Limiting leaderboard entries to top 100 for now (unexpected strong performance impact!)
Bugfixes:
Fixed a bug where Outbreak Mode wouldn't spawn in Zombies in Hospital
Fixed a bug where the names of players would overlap in spectator HUD
Fixed a bug where some object hat bad LOD settings making them look weird
Fixed a bug where the Military Base entity would spawn in spots they would be stuck at
Fixed a bug where the player could be stuck in the Military Base
Fixed a bug where inverting axes in the settings wouldn't have any effect
Fixed some more visible LOD problems in the Military Base
Potential Fixes:
Potential fix for nametags not showing up
Potential fix for getting stuck in a computer on the Military Base map (pressing escape/pause key as a failsafe)
