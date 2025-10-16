 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20424409 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

VERSION 2.2.1 -------------------------------------------------

- Fixed jabbed Crabs not being collectable

- Fixed Tree artifacts on distant island

Known Issues

- Unstable trader physics

