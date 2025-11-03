NEW CHAMPIONS
Lizard:Dr. Curtis Connors is a renowned scientist and field surgeon who tragically lost an arm during his service. After returning to civilian life, he devoted himself to finding a way to regenerate lost limbs by developing a serum based on reptilian DNA. He used himself as the first test subject, and while the serum worked, it also mutated his DNA and he turned himself into a human-reptile hybrid known as the Lizard.
Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar):Pavitr Prabhakar was born and raised in the vibrant but gridlocked city of Mumbattan. Granted magical spider powers by a shaman and guided by the moral lessons of his Aunt Maya and late uncle Bhim, he has assumed the heroic mantle of Spider-Man. These model heroics led to his induction into the Spider-Society. When the Spot invades his city and causes a disaster, Pavitr gets a painful look at the darker sides of his new life, and now searches for a better way forward for the multiverse.
CHAMPION UPDATES
Thor (Jane Foster):Jane returns with a brand new look! Stacking Shocks on herself to strengthen her abilities throughout a fight.
Jane’s high amount of Buff and Power Control allows her to control the Tempo of many fights against Cosmic Champions.
NEW FEATURES
Battlegrounds Unranked QueueStarting with Season 34, Battlegrounds will now have a permanent unranked queue type. This queue will be open to Proven and higher Summoners and will cost energy to enter. Matchups will be based on an individual Summoner’s roster strength.
Ranked matches will now exclusively cost Elders Marks to enter, which can be exchanged for energy in the newly-tuned Battlegrounds Store. Ranked matches will also now be accessible to Thronebreaker and higher Summoners.
The Cosmic Egg RelicSome cosmic force is drawing Unusual Eggs into The Battlerealm. And none are more unusual than the Cosmic Egg Relic. Its origins and abilities are currently a mystery. Become the envy of the coop and embark on an egg hunt like no other!
NEW QUESTS AND EVENTS
Event Quest - So Much MorePavitr Prabhakar is investigating strange multiversal tech and trespassers and looks to The Summoner to lend a hand. Meanwhile The Lizard has stumbled into The Battlerealm after years of trying to avoid this multiversal fate. It would seem that a Sinister Six (and then some) of villains is behind both arrivals but how will these Spider-friends and foes fend when the web is revealed.
Side Quest - Top Of The ChartsLumatrix is fascinated by the mortals, gods, mutants, and monsters which have infected The Battlerealm. Before The Founders arrive and wipe away existence, they are eager to see what kind of a spectacle they can put on! It seems that the pure thunder and blazes of battle are like music to Lumatrix’s ears. So they are demanding an epic “concert” to play out as Summoners challenge their teams to greater and greater heights!
Side Quest - Deadpool’s Mini-Tour MazeDeadpool wants to invite each and every Summoner to take part in his new and fantastical Mini-Tour Maze filled with wonders and treasures beyond your belief. Each time you enter the Mini-Tour Maze will be a new exciting experience as you explore its winding paths. Tread lightly however as not even Deadpool knows what dangers may be lurking around each and every corner. You may even encounter the marvelous Deadpool himself wandering the labyrinth (definitely not because he’s lost).
Alliance War Showcase: Fantastic ForceThe Alliance War Showcase returns, featuring some familiar defenders and Alliance War tactics from the Fantastic Force Saga. The Class Quests also introduce a new fight component--Effect Areas--as the central mechanic for the ramping node!
Incursions Saga SectorAnother Saga staple is returning, with the Founders’ War Saga Sector! Take your #Saga tagged Champions and fight through the zones to earn lucrative rewards.
