16 October 2025 Build 20424213 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update now lets you see whether a store is open and their hours for that day from the map - no need to memorize schedules!

Additional note: there have been updates to the structure of local game files. As a result, you might see some pop-ups (such as one related to joining your current Coven) the first time you log in after the update - this is not a bug and should only happen once!

Gameplay Updates

  • Forage nodes will now be immediately ready to harvest in the Wilds for new accounts
  • Store hours and Open/Closed status can now be viewed from the map
  • Better error messages for invalid usernames
  • Adjusted Meet the Neighbors quest to ensure new players will be able to speak to Aya and Sulo successfully


Visual Updates

  • Minor update to standing candelabra particle FX


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the fishing tutorial that could prevent speaking with NPCs
  • Tile Mode indoors will no longer show incorrect tile indicators
  • Tilled plots will no longer allow pulling weeds before they are visible


Known Issues

  • Text on the Map screen might run off the info panel if there are a lot of townsfolk and/or tracked quests at the selected location

Changed files in this update

