Gameplay Updates

Forage nodes will now be immediately ready to harvest in the Wilds for new accounts



Store hours and Open/Closed status can now be viewed from the map



Better error messages for invalid usernames



Adjusted Meet the Neighbors quest to ensure new players will be able to speak to Aya and Sulo successfully



Visual Updates

Minor update to standing candelabra particle FX



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the fishing tutorial that could prevent speaking with NPCs



Tile Mode indoors will no longer show incorrect tile indicators



Tilled plots will no longer allow pulling weeds before they are visible



Known Issues

Text on the Map screen might run off the info panel if there are a lot of townsfolk and/or tracked quests at the selected location



This update now lets you see whether a store is open and their hours for that day from the map - no need to memorize schedules!Additional note: there have been updates to the structure of local game files. As a result, you might see some pop-ups (such as one related to joining your current Coven) the first time you log in after the update - this is not a bug and should only happen once!