Additional note: there have been updates to the structure of local game files. As a result, you might see some pop-ups (such as one related to joining your current Coven) the first time you log in after the update - this is not a bug and should only happen once!
Gameplay Updates
- Forage nodes will now be immediately ready to harvest in the Wilds for new accounts
- Store hours and Open/Closed status can now be viewed from the map
- Better error messages for invalid usernames
- Adjusted Meet the Neighbors quest to ensure new players will be able to speak to Aya and Sulo successfully
Visual Updates
- Minor update to standing candelabra particle FX
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the fishing tutorial that could prevent speaking with NPCs
- Tile Mode indoors will no longer show incorrect tile indicators
- Tilled plots will no longer allow pulling weeds before they are visible
Known Issues
- Text on the Map screen might run off the info panel if there are a lot of townsfolk and/or tracked quests at the selected location
Changed files in this update