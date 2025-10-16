 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20424198 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added missing canvas resources

  • Added background to make My Gallery easier to recognize

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where My Gallery didn't display tasks that weren't completed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3906691
