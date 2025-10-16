Improved the player’s PDA on the belt — phantom touches have been fixed.

The PDA now responds only to the index finger instead of the whole hand, making navigation easier.

At the Freedom Stalkers’ Base, lightning on the surface no longer illuminates indoor areas through the ceiling and walls when the player is inside the shelter.

Lightning sounds at the Freedom Stalkers’ Base are now muffled when you’re inside the shelter.

Minor adjustments made to models on the Pripyat level.

Adjustments made to the AI-Life system on the Pripyat level.

Two secret stashes have been added in Pripyat — only the most persistent will find them.

Various improvements on the Outpost location.

Various improvements on the Industrial Zone location.

Increased the chance of finding artifacts on some locations.

Slightly increased the brightness of the headlamp.

Added the ability on Vive controllers to switch fire modes and view item descriptions using the Menu Button.

Unfortunately, I don’t own these controllers, so I kindly ask owners to report whether it works correctly.