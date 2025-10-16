 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20424146 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes and Improvements:

  • Improved the player’s PDA on the belt — phantom touches have been fixed.

  • The PDA now responds only to the index finger instead of the whole hand, making navigation easier.

  • At the Freedom Stalkers’ Base, lightning on the surface no longer illuminates indoor areas through the ceiling and walls when the player is inside the shelter.

  • Lightning sounds at the Freedom Stalkers’ Base are now muffled when you’re inside the shelter.

  • Minor adjustments made to models on the Pripyat level.

  • Adjustments made to the AI-Life system on the Pripyat level.

  • Two secret stashes have been added in Pripyat — only the most persistent will find them.

  • Various improvements on the Outpost location.

  • Various improvements on the Industrial Zone location.

  • Increased the chance of finding artifacts on some locations.

  • Slightly increased the brightness of the headlamp.

  • Added the ability on Vive controllers to switch fire modes and view item descriptions using the Menu Button.
    Unfortunately, I don’t own these controllers, so I kindly ask owners to report whether it works correctly.

  • Fixed the description of the sniper rifle 17 “Ghost” on the Black Market — previously, it had the same name as its older brother, 27 “Ghost.”

Changed files in this update

