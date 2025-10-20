 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20424114 Edited 20 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, members of the gentry!

We have just deployed a new patch for Austen Translation, applying a fix for the Unity Engine vulnerability. 🎩🧐

As you are likely aware, recently Unity announced that a long-standing security vulnerability that was discovered in their engine. They released a patch for it and as such we have applied it to our latest build. After some internal testing, it appears good to go. I've just deployed it to Steam. Naturally, we suggest you update the game as soon as possible.

Cheers!
-Eric

