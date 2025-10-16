 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20424012
Update notes via Steam Community

Characters can now level up based on battles and obtain the highest level

Each character's maximum level increases by 10 levels, and the initial level of the pinball they carry can be raised.

Changed files in this update

