16 October 2025 Build 20424009
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.5.0 – The Polishing Update

MateEngine 2.5.0 focuses entirely on refinement and user experience. Countless small bugs, jitters, and inconsistencies have been removed to make the overall experience smoother, more stable, and natural. This update introduces no new features but improves performance, responsiveness, and internal reliability across all systems.

VRMLoader Update

  • Added full support for VRM files using the Standard Shader

  • Added full support for VRM files using the UniGLTF/UniUnlit Shader
    These changes ensure that more avatar types load correctly and consistently, both in Editor and Build mode.

Performance Updates

  • Reworked VRM SpringBone logic — same visual quality, now with 50% less CPU load

  • Optimized MateEngine’s component network, reducing overhead by 25%

  • Refined physics engine, resulting in 15% lower CPU usage during runtime

  • Improved caching system across several core modules, providing smoother performance on low and mid-tier PCs
    (Note: This does not bypass minimum system requirements — hardware below spec will still experience reduced performance.)

Fixes and Improvements

  • Fixed #316: Avatar number slot being cut off due to window size or position

  • Fixed #307: Language option not working correctly on the tutorial page

  • Fixed #314: Certain idle animations playing too fast

  • Fixed an issue where the avatar “Lazuli” had stockings clipping through shoes

  • Fixed an issue where some VRM models appeared with closed eyes when sitting on windows or the taskbar

  • Added an option to enable or disable mods during runtime.
    (Some mods may still require a restart to apply or unload correctly. Restarting MateEngine after installing new mods is recommended.)

  • Fixed a critical issue that completely broke the Custom Dance Player for the main avatar (“Zome”). This caused animations to freeze until MateEngine was restarted. The issue has been fully resolved.

Window and Taskbar Sitting Improvements

  • Fixed/Improved #317: Avatars sitting on windows or the taskbar no longer glitch during vertical mouse movement. Movements are now smoother and more natural, making sitting interactions feel more stable and realistic.

Internal Changes

  • Removed all warnings caused by missing scripts

  • Cleaned and reorganized deprecated code and methods

  • Improved internal consistency across multiple systems to make future updates faster and more stable

Changed files in this update

