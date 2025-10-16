MateEngine 2.5.0 – The Polishing Update

MateEngine 2.5.0 focuses entirely on refinement and user experience. Countless small bugs, jitters, and inconsistencies have been removed to make the overall experience smoother, more stable, and natural. This update introduces no new features but improves performance, responsiveness, and internal reliability across all systems.

VRMLoader Update

Added full support for VRM files using the UniGLTF/UniUnlit Shader These changes ensure that more avatar types load correctly and consistently, both in Editor and Build mode.

Added full support for VRM files using the Standard Shader

Performance Updates

Improved caching system across several core modules, providing smoother performance on low and mid-tier PCs (Note: This does not bypass minimum system requirements — hardware below spec will still experience reduced performance.)

Reworked VRM SpringBone logic — same visual quality, now with 50% less CPU load

Fixes and Improvements

Fixed #316: Avatar number slot being cut off due to window size or position

Fixed #307: Language option not working correctly on the tutorial page

Fixed #314: Certain idle animations playing too fast

Fixed an issue where the avatar “Lazuli” had stockings clipping through shoes

Fixed an issue where some VRM models appeared with closed eyes when sitting on windows or the taskbar

Added an option to enable or disable mods during runtime.

(Some mods may still require a restart to apply or unload correctly. Restarting MateEngine after installing new mods is recommended.)