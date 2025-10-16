 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20423997
Bratty Bottoms 2 is a slice-of-life roommate visual novel with flirty, light comedy, and branching relationships. After moving to the city, you find yourself sharing an apartment with the bossy Chloe and her best friend Sophia. Daily choices, routines, and conversations will shape how your bond with them grows, whether it’s friendship, rivalry, or something deeper.

Meet Chloe, the sharp-tongued perfectionist with a teasing streak

Sophia, the laid-back gamer who hides a softer side behind her smirk. Between late-night talks, awkward encounters, and a few unexpected heartbeats, you’ll find yourself caught in a web of charm, banter, and quiet warmth.



Core Loop:

  • Spend time with Chloe and Sophia across different times of day

  • Make dialogue choices that affect trust, tension, and affection

  • Balance routines, house rules, and personal boundaries

  • Unlock special story events through growing relationships

Romance Paths:

  • Chloe: A bratty, teasing “boss” who hides a softer, protective side

  • Sophia: Playful, shy, and warmhearted, learning to open up while relying on Chloe’s support

Gameplay guide:

  • You should go to work daily to unlock story

