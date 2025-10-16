Bratty Bottoms 2 is a slice-of-life roommate visual novel with flirty, light comedy, and branching relationships. After moving to the city, you find yourself sharing an apartment with the bossy Chloe and her best friend Sophia. Daily choices, routines, and conversations will shape how your bond with them grows, whether it’s friendship, rivalry, or something deeper.
Meet Chloe, the sharp-tongued perfectionist with a teasing streak
Sophia, the laid-back gamer who hides a softer side behind her smirk. Between late-night talks, awkward encounters, and a few unexpected heartbeats, you’ll find yourself caught in a web of charm, banter, and quiet warmth.
Core Loop:
Spend time with Chloe and Sophia across different times of day
Make dialogue choices that affect trust, tension, and affection
Balance routines, house rules, and personal boundaries
Unlock special story events through growing relationships
Romance Paths:
Chloe: A bratty, teasing “boss” who hides a softer, protective side
Sophia: Playful, shy, and warmhearted, learning to open up while relying on Chloe’s support
Gameplay guide:
You should go to work daily to unlock story