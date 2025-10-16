Kill The Music v1.40 Mosh Pit Update

This Major Update focuses on expanding gameplay variety. We focused on new features that change the “game state” during the minute to minute combat.



Update Summary

New Chance Item with Randomized Effects

New Round Win Conditions

New Enemy Power Ups

Major Balance Changes, Optimization and Bug Fixes

2 New Songs!

New Chance Item Effects: A new item drop that triggers a randomized effect on pick up.

Stun All Enemies

Mark All Enemies

Large Burst

Large Shockwave

Enemy Vortex

Item Vortex

Heal 25%

Disable Curse

Damage Up

Defence Up

New Round Win Conditions: Added new variations to Rounds from Absurdity 2 onward.

Energy Round: Players have to collect spirit energy to complete the round. Instead of pure combat, the player is encouraged to focus on movement and area navigation

Mini Boss Round: Players have to defeat between 1 to 3 Mini Bosses to complete the round. Instead of horde combat, the player is encouraged to focus on single target damage.



New Enemy Power Up: Added chance for enemies to “power up” mid-round from Absurdity 3 onward

Enemy Health x2

Enemy Attack x3



Balance Changes

Vortex Buff: Vortex now stuns enemies after sucking them in, making its crowd control more effective.

Guitar Echo Buff: Guitar Echo now uses the Guitar 2 variant, causing a shockwave on hit.

Keyboard Circle Buff: Keyboard Circle

Keyboard 1 Buff: Hold Keyboard now marks enemies as her starting condition.

Dash Slash Buff: Damage increased to be inline with your instrument damage.

Drum Damage Buff: Drum Damage increased to be inline with other instrument damage.

Adjusted Upgrade Randomization for more Upgrade Variety.

Re-tuned Enemy Health.

Timer Rooms Shortened.

Removed Fragment and Heal from Upgrade Pool.

Added more Heals to Round Start Reward to balance losing Heals in Upgrade Pool



Optimization

Additional Texture Optimizations to improve Build Size, VRAM Load and Overall Performance.

Put spawn count limitations to “move to beat” enemies to prevent significant frame drops.

Performance Improvements with general enemy code, vfx and behavior.

Bug Fixes

Re-worked scene loading code to prevent random crashes from Godot memory cache issues.

New Songs

Tides Remix A by Darren Barnes

Tides Remix B by Darren Barnes

After this update Nikko Nikko will shift gears as we start prototyping our next project.

We still have updates scheduled for Kill The Music but the update frequency will slow down as we balance our time. We’re very happy with where we landed with Kill The Music and we’re excited to see it get polished further in the future!



Thanks to everyone for the support,

Nikko Nikko













