 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20423971 Edited 16 October 2025 – 19:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kill The Music v1.40 Mosh Pit Update 

This Major Update focuses on expanding gameplay variety. We focused on new features that change the “game state” during the minute to minute combat. 

Update Summary 

  • New Chance Item with Randomized Effects

  • New Round Win Conditions

  • New Enemy Power Ups 

  • Major Balance Changes, Optimization and Bug Fixes

  • 2 New Songs!

New Chance Item Effects: A new item drop that triggers a randomized effect on pick up. 

  • Stun All Enemies

  • Mark All Enemies 

  • Large Burst

  • Large Shockwave 

  • Enemy Vortex

  • Item Vortex 

  • Heal 25%

  • Disable Curse

  • Damage Up

  • Defence Up

New Round Win Conditions: Added new variations to Rounds from Absurdity 2 onward. 

  • Energy Round: Players have to collect spirit energy to complete the round. Instead of pure combat, the player is encouraged to focus on movement and area navigation

  • Mini Boss Round: Players have to defeat between 1 to 3 Mini Bosses to complete the round. Instead of horde combat, the player is encouraged to focus on single target damage.

New Enemy Power Up: Added chance for enemies to “power up” mid-round from Absurdity 3 onward 

  • Enemy Health x2

  • Enemy Attack x3

Balance Changes

  • Vortex Buff: Vortex now stuns enemies after sucking them in, making its crowd control more effective. 

  • Guitar Echo Buff: Guitar Echo now uses the Guitar 2 variant, causing a shockwave on hit. 

  • Keyboard Circle Buff: Keyboard Circle 

  • Keyboard 1 Buff: Hold Keyboard now marks enemies as her starting condition.

  • Dash Slash Buff: Damage increased to be inline with your instrument damage. 

  • Drum Damage Buff: Drum Damage increased to be inline with other instrument damage.

  • Adjusted Upgrade Randomization for more Upgrade Variety.

  • Re-tuned Enemy Health.

  • Timer Rooms Shortened.

  • Removed Fragment and Heal from Upgrade Pool.

  • Added more Heals to Round Start Reward to balance losing Heals in Upgrade Pool

Optimization 

  • Additional Texture Optimizations to improve Build Size, VRAM Load and Overall Performance. 

  • Put spawn count limitations to “move to beat” enemies to prevent significant frame drops. 

  • Performance Improvements with general enemy code, vfx and behavior. 

Bug Fixes 

  • Re-worked scene loading code to prevent random crashes from Godot memory cache issues. 

New Songs

  • Tides Remix A by Darren Barnes 

  • Tides Remix B by Darren Barnes 

After this update Nikko Nikko will shift gears as we start prototyping our next project. 

We still have updates scheduled for Kill The Music but the update frequency will slow down as we balance our time. We’re very happy with where we landed with Kill The Music and we’re excited to see it get polished further in the future!

Thanks to everyone for the support,

Nikko Nikko 







Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3093051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link