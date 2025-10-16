Kill The Music v1.40 Mosh Pit Update
This Major Update focuses on expanding gameplay variety. We focused on new features that change the “game state” during the minute to minute combat.
Update Summary
New Chance Item with Randomized Effects
New Round Win Conditions
New Enemy Power Ups
Major Balance Changes, Optimization and Bug Fixes
2 New Songs!
New Chance Item Effects: A new item drop that triggers a randomized effect on pick up.
Stun All Enemies
Mark All Enemies
Large Burst
Large Shockwave
Enemy Vortex
Item Vortex
Heal 25%
Disable Curse
Damage Up
Defence Up
New Round Win Conditions: Added new variations to Rounds from Absurdity 2 onward.
Energy Round: Players have to collect spirit energy to complete the round. Instead of pure combat, the player is encouraged to focus on movement and area navigation
Mini Boss Round: Players have to defeat between 1 to 3 Mini Bosses to complete the round. Instead of horde combat, the player is encouraged to focus on single target damage.
New Enemy Power Up: Added chance for enemies to “power up” mid-round from Absurdity 3 onward
Enemy Health x2
Enemy Attack x3
Balance Changes
Vortex Buff: Vortex now stuns enemies after sucking them in, making its crowd control more effective.
Guitar Echo Buff: Guitar Echo now uses the Guitar 2 variant, causing a shockwave on hit.
Keyboard Circle Buff: Keyboard Circle
Keyboard 1 Buff: Hold Keyboard now marks enemies as her starting condition.
Dash Slash Buff: Damage increased to be inline with your instrument damage.
Drum Damage Buff: Drum Damage increased to be inline with other instrument damage.
Adjusted Upgrade Randomization for more Upgrade Variety.
Re-tuned Enemy Health.
Timer Rooms Shortened.
Removed Fragment and Heal from Upgrade Pool.
Added more Heals to Round Start Reward to balance losing Heals in Upgrade Pool
Optimization
Additional Texture Optimizations to improve Build Size, VRAM Load and Overall Performance.
Put spawn count limitations to “move to beat” enemies to prevent significant frame drops.
Performance Improvements with general enemy code, vfx and behavior.
Bug Fixes
Re-worked scene loading code to prevent random crashes from Godot memory cache issues.
New Songs
Tides Remix A by Darren Barnes
Tides Remix B by Darren Barnes
After this update Nikko Nikko will shift gears as we start prototyping our next project.
We still have updates scheduled for Kill The Music but the update frequency will slow down as we balance our time. We’re very happy with where we landed with Kill The Music and we’re excited to see it get polished further in the future!
Thanks to everyone for the support,
Nikko Nikko
