Greetings, Detectives!



We have just deployed a new patch for A Matter of Murder, applying a fix for the Unity Engine vulnerability. 🗡️🔍



As you are likely aware, recently Unity announced that a long-standing security vulnerability that was discovered in their engine. They released a patch for it and as such we have applied it to our latest build. After some internal testing, it appears good to go. I've just deployed it to Steam. Naturally, we suggest you update the game as soon as possible.



Cheers!

-Eric