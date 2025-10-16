 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20423799 Edited 16 October 2025 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Update Log]

  • ELO System Overhaul: The ranking system has been rebuilt from the ground up, introducing Rank N and Rank R. Difficulty has been adjusted with a lower threshold, allowing players of all skill levels and ages to enjoy a smoother, more balanced experience.

  • Gameplay Optimization: Core logic has been refined for better performance and smoother gameplay. Interaction flow has been revamped — now you can simply press the Spacebar to begin a challenge.

  • A few secret achievements have been added.

  • Improved compatibility support for Linux systems.

If you experience crashes, errors, or performance issues — or if you have any feedback or suggestions — please visit the Arithmetic Arena Steam Discussions or Community Hub to share your report. We’ll review it and address the issue as soon as possible.

