Greetings Goblins, 🍻
For the past month, our team has been knee deep in muck, polishing every cursed corner of the Dark Swamp.
The Playtest area offers around 3 hours of full-on goblin gameplay in a mysterious, treacherous new biome.
🌿What’s floating in the Dark Swamp?
- A sprawling open swamp where monsters battle for survival
- 3 dungeons, 3 bosses, and 1 mini-boss
- New gear to discover and craft
- Plenty of fresh enemies and materials to loot, smash, and repurpose
✨Technical Art Updates
- See-through walls for better navigation
- New environmental VFX to bring the swamp to life (or death)
We didn’t manage to squeeze in everything we wanted, but this Playtest still delivers a meaty dose of upcoming playable content. Expect updates soon, shaped by your feedback and goblin wisdom.
🛠️ Still Brewing in the Cauldron
- Swamp Economy ➞ More craftables are coming to make use of all those juicy new materials
- Quests ➞ Though Quests are optional, but we’re cooking up new ones for the Dark Swamp (with UI tweaks)
- Map UI ➞ No proper map yet… goblins got busy. You’ll have to navigate by instinct for now. We’re planning a full map UI overhaul so you can track your exact location, not just an approximation.
We wholeheartedly welcome you all to the first public playtest of the infamous Dark Swamp. 💀🔥
Changed files in this update