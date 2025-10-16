Greetings Goblins, 🍻

🌿What’s floating in the Dark Swamp?

A sprawling open swamp where monsters battle for survival



3 dungeons , 3 bosses , and 1 mini-boss



, , and New gear to discover and craft



Plenty of fresh enemies and materials to loot, smash, and repurpose

✨Technical Art Updates

See-through walls for better navigation



New environmental VFX to bring the swamp to life (or death)

🛠️ Still Brewing in the Cauldron

Swamp Economy ➞ More craftables are coming to make use of all those juicy new materials

Quests ➞ Though Quests are optional, but we’re cooking up new ones for the Dark Swamp (with UI tweaks)

Map UI ➞ No proper map yet… goblins got busy. You’ll have to navigate by instinct for now. We’re planning a full map UI overhaul so you can track your exact location, not just an approximation.



For the past month, our team has been knee deep in muck, polishing every cursed corner of theThe Playtest area offers aroundin a mysterious, treacherous new biome.We didn’t manage to squeeze in everything we wanted, but this Playtest still delivers a. Expect updates soon, shaped by your feedback and goblin wisdom.