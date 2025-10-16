 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20423783 Edited 16 October 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Goblins, 🍻




For the past month, our team has been knee deep in muck, polishing every cursed corner of the Dark Swamp.
The Playtest area offers around 3 hours of full-on goblin gameplay in a mysterious, treacherous new biome.

🌿What’s floating in the Dark Swamp?

  • A sprawling open swamp where monsters battle for survival
  • 3 dungeons, 3 bosses, and 1 mini-boss
  • New gear to discover and craft
  • Plenty of fresh enemies and materials to loot, smash, and repurpose

✨Technical Art Updates

  • See-through walls for better navigation
  • New environmental VFX to bring the swamp to life (or death)


We didn’t manage to squeeze in everything we wanted, but this Playtest still delivers a meaty dose of upcoming playable content. Expect updates soon, shaped by your feedback and goblin wisdom.

🛠️ Still Brewing in the Cauldron

  1. Swamp Economy ➞ More craftables are coming to make use of all those juicy new materials
  2. Quests ➞ Though Quests are optional, but we’re cooking up new ones for the Dark Swamp (with UI tweaks)
  3. Map UI ➞ No proper map yet… goblins got busy. You’ll have to navigate by instinct for now. We’re planning a full map UI overhaul so you can track your exact location, not just an approximation.


We wholeheartedly welcome you all to the first public playtest of the infamous Dark Swamp. 💀🔥

Changed files in this update

Depot 2819561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link