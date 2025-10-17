Hello gamers,

“What if the next episode had a murder mystery set on a train AND a literal battle of the bands featuring a death metal duo?”

It seems like only yesterday I was thinking that. And now, after months of work… Episode 4 of Muffles’ Life Sentence is here!!!

Big Announcement

Before I get into details about making the episode, I have some exciting news to share.

Muffles’ Life Sentence: The Complete Edition (name pending) is coming to PC and consoles in 2026!

Two of the most frequent points of feedback I’ve heard have been:

“I’m waiting to play until all the episodes are out.”

“I want to play on my PS5/Xbox One/Switch.”

We’ve been working hard to find the right way to achieve both of these, and the Complete Edition is it!

The plan at this point is to make and release the big finale Episode 5 (good luck with that Bossy) and then get working combining the episodes and porting to consoles. Because of the technical hurdles with doing individual episodes on consoles, making one final version made sense.

To all of those playing the DLC episodes, hello! I do not plan for this other version to supersede the individual episodes. Players on PC can choose to get the episodes individually or one big package.

The affirmation and support I’ve received from you all while making Muffles is incredible, and kept me making this weird RPG even when times are hard. I would love nothing more than to continue making games. I don’t like talking about the businessy side of game dev, but a Complete Edition is the opportunity to roll the dice again on Steam and try to hit the front page. That would change everything.

Alright, enough of all that. It’s Episode 4 time :)

System Upgrade

Episodes 1-3 have also received some changes. In addition to rebalancing and text issue fixes, combat is now faster and better paced! Using cards is quicker and snappier and animations flow better into one-another.

Also, thanks to Lamechial, the default control scheme for controllers has been vastly improved- including for the Steam Deck!

I’ve added trains

I wanted to pull out all the stops for the penultimate episode. The train sequence is a totally new type of storytelling for me that I think serves as a much-needed respite after the open-ended gameplay of Episode 3.

As early as Episode 1, I’ve been waiting to bring Petty Puddles back into the fold as the gritty, no-nonsense detective type that will stop at nothing to bring a murderer to justice. Shenanigans incoming.

Recording live music

Music is probably the best way I know to express myself. I joke that working on an RPG is an excuse to get to write a ton of music, and for the first time ever I’ve busted out some real instruments to do it live!

I wanted to do something special for the battle of the bands finale against Carungus, so expect some low-tuned guitars and frantic solos (there’s actually just 1 solo I’m not THAT good at guitar).

Tzino, the new Soulmask you unlock, is an ex-Carungus member and such a problematic little darling of a character. I can’t wait to hear about everyone’s thoughts on him and the episode.

In other news…

Like always, I’m going to be keeping a close eye on the Steam discussions page and the Discord for any and all feedback and bugs y’all find. Please reach out if you encounter anything and I will act quickly to help!

The testers over on our Discord did such an amazing job this time around. Thank you to them, the patrons, and everyone playing Muffles. I literally couldn’t do this without y’all.

See you all soon~

- Bossy