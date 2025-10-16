 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20423741 Edited 16 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Line Defense v1.0.13 Update

Gameplay & Balance

  • Bosses can now spawn naturally in regular rounds after being defeated.

  • Boss round requirements reduced.

  • All character dash cooldowns standardized.

  • Sward’s spin hitbox size increased by 6%.

  • Bo(m)b’s bomb shrap now deals damage and scales with damage perk level.

  • Bo(m)b’s bomb knockback now scales with perk level.

  • Player ghosts now have movement speed scaling based on perks.

  • Increased maximum number of enemies visible on screen.

  • Ghosts can now push through fallen Zambims instead of getting stuck.

  • Reworked Necromaster’s attacks.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed multiple Lazer Gunner firing glitches.

  • Fixed knockback direction calculations and Sward’s extreme stun issue.

  • Fixed glitch when buying multiples of gold or money.

  • Fixed save loading on deleted profiles.

  • Fixed medals not awarding on game completion.

  • Fixed achievements for beating Easy and Hard modes.

  • Molitov glass now has an accurate collision box.

  • Enemy and player corpses now react to outside forces.

UI & Visuals

  • Adjusted GUI positioning.

  • Revamped player profile visuals and design.

  • User profile colors now correspond to selected character.

  • Fixed graphical glitches affecting character eyes (Snipe, Bob, Sward).

  • Updated Swindle’s shop stand and “Away” sign.

  • Fixed money bag graphical issue.

Miscellaneous

  • Shop reset now also resets player level.

  • Fixed Archy’s upward shooting sprite.

  • Added miscellaneous sprite improvements.

