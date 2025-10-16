Line Defense v1.0.13 Update
Gameplay & Balance
Bosses can now spawn naturally in regular rounds after being defeated.
Boss round requirements reduced.
All character dash cooldowns standardized.
Sward’s spin hitbox size increased by 6%.
Bo(m)b’s bomb shrap now deals damage and scales with damage perk level.
Bo(m)b’s bomb knockback now scales with perk level.
Player ghosts now have movement speed scaling based on perks.
Increased maximum number of enemies visible on screen.
Ghosts can now push through fallen Zambims instead of getting stuck.
Reworked Necromaster’s attacks.
Fixes & Improvements
Fixed multiple Lazer Gunner firing glitches.
Fixed knockback direction calculations and Sward’s extreme stun issue.
Fixed glitch when buying multiples of gold or money.
Fixed save loading on deleted profiles.
Fixed medals not awarding on game completion.
Fixed achievements for beating Easy and Hard modes.
Molitov glass now has an accurate collision box.
Enemy and player corpses now react to outside forces.
UI & Visuals
Adjusted GUI positioning.
Revamped player profile visuals and design.
User profile colors now correspond to selected character.
Fixed graphical glitches affecting character eyes (Snipe, Bob, Sward).
Updated Swindle’s shop stand and “Away” sign.
Fixed money bag graphical issue.
Miscellaneous
Shop reset now also resets player level.
Fixed Archy’s upward shooting sprite.
Added miscellaneous sprite improvements.
Changed files in this update