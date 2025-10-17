Boo, partners!

The Harvest Fair is back — pumpkins, ghosts, and Buffalo Jill’s spooky fun are waiting for you! And over in Rio Bravo, the Old Mines are hotter than ever, with fire turning every step into a new challenge.



Harvest Fair Event

Leaves are falling, pumpkins are ripening — Halloween has arrived in the Wild West! 🎃 Buffalo Jill’s spooky show runs from October 17th to November 3rd with eerie fun, thrilling challenges, and plenty of treats. Take on time-limited activities like the cursed Dark Mine and Pumpkin Hunter.

This year’s grand prize is the one and only Ghost Bear — a fearsome spectral companion. Reach level 30 and talk to Fred Hatter at your Ranch to join the fun!

Collect pumpkins by joining special activities and visiting the Westland Hub every day. Bring them to the cauldron at the Fair to take part in the festivities: each pumpkin adds to your progress and brings you closer to milestone rewards.

The more pumpkins you invest, the greater the prizes you’ll receive! Take part in the activities and claim awesome rewards.

Join the activities:

— Dark Mine — Prevent the evil from breaking out from this cursed curve and watch out for the dark!

— Pumpkin Hunter — Shoot the pumpkins!

— Epic Boss Fight — Give the unholy spirits a good thrashing!

— Wheel of Fortune — Test your luck and win a Ghost Puma, Werewolf among other prizes!

The top prizes of the event:

— Ghost Bear — a menacing spectral beast that fights fiercely by your side

— Terror of Spirits — an epic revolver forged to strike fear into ghost

— Phantom Rider’s Set — dark armor of a rider from beyond the veil

— Scarecrow Head — a chilling wall trophy to ward off intruders

— 6 VIP days — extra time to enjoy premium comforts in the Wild West

Fred Hatter will knock-knocking the doors of your Ranch with another chilling rumor on October 17th. Speak to the partner and hurry to the Fair!

⚠️ Please note!

To join the event, you need to reach level 30. Talk with Fred Hatter at your Ranch to start the festive questline.

Fair activities

Dark Mine

Old Briggs had a visit from a shaman he knows, who told him about an ancient curse trying to escape. You have to save not only the Harvest Fair but the entire Wild West from it!

The curse is hidden in the abandoned mine in the caves, where blood once spilled on sacred ground awakened it. Now, something dangerous lurks in the darkness… or is it the darkness itself?

You must light the altars inside to stop the curse. Be careful, as the darkness deals damage. Fortunately, not only evil has awakened; kind spirits will also help you with their light. Together, you will surely succeed!

The ritual must be repeated periodically, and eventually, the curse will be defeated for good!…

Pumpkin Hunt… Hunter!

Buffalo Jill invites everyone to join the Pumpkin Hunt once again! It’s a fun pumpkin shooting activity — super fun and super easy: just shoot down a certain number of pumpkins over time. There are “Easy”, “Medium”, and “Hard” modes, and your first try will be free of charge. One extra attempt can be purchased within 24 hours.

Shoot ’em down!

Fearsome Gang

Is all the talk about pumpkinheads and ghosts real? People at the fair are scared of them and the pumpkinheads. When people are scared, they don't have fun.

Jill thinks there's a bigger story here. Someone wants to close the Fair! This is not good!

Talk to Rick and find out who's causing the problems!

⚠️ Please note!

Please note that the Fearsome Gang activity will become accessible later during the Harvest Fair. You will be able to fight with the Fearsome Gang from October 23 09:00 (UTC)!

Wheel of Fortune

The show must go on! Jill invites you to play the special Fair Wheel of Fortune!

Spin the Wheel to claim spooky prizes for you and your Ranch! The top reward this year is a fearsome Ghost Puma! Plus, you can win Tubes, Silver Coins, Refined Sugar, Fish, and more!

Try your luck with the Wheel! One Lucky Chip equals one prize! Earn them by joining in the Spring Fair events.

Curiosity shop

Want more rewards from the Fair? Looking for other ways to get them? Fred Hatter is here to help! Fred's Curiosity Shop has lots to offer. You can buy special event items there.

⚠️ Please note!

Pumpkins spent for purchasing goods at Fred’s DO NOT count in the cauldron-filling progression!

Tier 7: Old Mines Ablaze

To show the uniqueness of the Rio Bravo Territories and make the gameplay even more exciting, we’ve turned up the heat — quite literally. What was once a land of sandstorms and scorching sun is now a blazing battlefield where fire itself can be both your greatest enemy and your most powerful ally.

The Old Mines no longer feel merely dangerous — every corner hides new fiery hazards ready to test your survival skills to the limit.

— Oil puddles: slick surfaces that can suddenly ignite from torches, flamethrowers, or nearby fire, turning the ground beneath your feet into a deadly trap.

— Thorn thickets: dense, spiky vegetation that injures and slows anyone passing through. Set them on fire to clear a path — but only temporarily before the flames die out.

— Fire spread: flames no longer stay contained — they can chain together, merging into unpredictable infernos that change the battlefield.

— Flamethrower bandits: now far deadlier, with longer and stronger fire attacks that leave behind burning zones and force you to stay on the move.

Be prepared before you head into the Old Mines. Boost your fire resistance with armor and food, or risk being burned alive. With these changes, every fight in Rio Bravo becomes more tactical — fire is now a weapon, a trap, and a deadly challenge all at once.

Other changes

— By popular request, Golden Carmack has cleared out the old stock — no more outdated tubes in his assortment.