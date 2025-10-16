 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20423688 Edited 16 October 2025 – 19:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello hello,

We have just deployed a quick patch, Patch 1.3.1, which brings the barrel lid duplication fix and free pack fix primarily, and some other fixes!

📜Patch Notes 1.3.1

  • Fixed an issue where previously sold flowers would reappear after reloading a save.

  • Fixed an issue where some light particles were displaying black squares in mixed reality within the hideout.

  • Fixed an issue where loading a game containing a barrel with a lid would duplicate the barrel lid.

