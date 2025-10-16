Hello hello,

We have just deployed a quick patch, Patch 1.3.1, which brings the barrel lid duplication fix and free pack fix primarily, and some other fixes!

📜Patch Notes 1.3.1

Fixed an issue where previously sold flowers would reappear after reloading a save.

Fixed an issue where some light particles were displaying black squares in mixed reality within the hideout.

Fixed an issue where loading a game containing a barrel with a lid would duplicate the barrel lid.

