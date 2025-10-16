- Fix the broken Dontay #9 combo trial after recent changes
- 5 new failure messages (up to 287)
- Add QR code for Gemion tourney on Main Menu
- Add confirmation message to enter sync test
- New character not ready yet, but added to Character Select screen, and in the setup on only the Training stage [to see if this stage lags at all]
- Change AZ to Brazil flag (from US)
- Add more supporters to Credits
October 16, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
