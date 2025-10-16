 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20423568 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fix the broken Dontay #9 combo trial after recent changes
  • 5 new failure messages (up to 287)
  • Add QR code for Gemion tourney on Main Menu
  • Add confirmation message to enter sync test
  • New character not ready yet, but added to Character Select screen, and in the setup on only the Training stage [to see if this stage lags at all]
  • Change AZ to Brazil flag (from US)
  • Add more supporters to Credits

