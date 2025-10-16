(っ●'◡'●)っ 🦄 Update & Status 🦄🔥 ADDED | Items Drops
To further make it up to all the people who decided to support me on Steam - here's something extra. For now, they are 100% Steam Economy-based. Down the line, I want them to be visible inside the game. You get one random item from the list for simply owning the game. After that, you get another one every 30 minutes of playing the game, up to 4 times per day. Mind you, the time is cumulative. So you can play the game for 10 minutes x 3, and that will count. You can then sell the items on the Steam Market, and who knows, maybe even regain the costs of buying the game or going beyond.
🔥 ADDED | Trading Cards are Up!
Again, to give you more value for the game and to show my appriciation for your support.
🔥 ADDED | Controller Support
I got my hands on Xbox and PS controllers. Should work nicely now. It is still not 100% support but I am working on it.
🔥 ADDED | Steamdeck Support
...which was the main part why I touched controllers to begin with xDDD Because wooooot - I managed to borrow a Steamdeck :DDDDD I will have to eventually give it back, but I did my best for the game to be playable right now. Full Steamdeck support once I tinker more and learn the hardware better.
🔥 ADDED | Kinky Cam Mode
Basically, you can now LARP having a handcam when doing lewd. Mind you - Amelia will comment on that too xD
🔥 ADDED | Garage - Interactions
You might remember it from her Room. Well, now the garage also has those. So you can learn more about Amelia and what's on her mind.
🛠 FIXED | Unity Vulnerability Patch
As you can learn from THIS post:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/group/4145017/view/524229329545071274
Unity had been compromised, and welp - me using Unity went and rushed for a quick fix. Don't worry, I fixed it the very same day this news popped up. Hence, the delays >_> I had to crunch HARD. But hey, now you guys are perfectly safe!~ Yay Laura! ^-^
🛠 FIXED | Abnormal GPU Usage due to Vsync
I read reports that some of you have nightmarish GPU usage, turning the game into a slideshow. It took me 2 days to figure out, but I found the culprit and (I think?) got rid of it. Funny enough, the most affected GPUs have been from the RTX series. e.g. Nvidia 10XX and 16XX series didn't have those problems. The factor was in-built Unity Vsync. I had to get rid of it for now. But suddenly the game started working perfectly on all rigs I could test it.
🛠 FIXED | >2k display and Shaders
As some of you noticed, the game has been crashing on 2k and 4k displays. Well, no more! In other cases, it made Amelia's cell shader make her look... weird and glitchy. This has been confirmed to be fixed right now. But if you have any more problems, please, by all means, report them to me!
(っ◔◡◔)っ 💬 What's next? 💬Still waiting for the next 2 weeks for the paycheck, so till then, I just have to go back to expanding Story Mode because it's the least expensive part. Sorry T_T After that, I'll go back and try to make the game have 100% support for controllers and Steamdeck. I also got in contact with some pros who might be able to speed up the process of Amelia getting new clothes and hairstyles. Sadly, their services are kind a expensive, so, as above, I need to wait for Steam's muneh. Here and now, I am more broke than I ever been before T_T
But worry not! When I am (sadly) very far away from being a millionaire, the chunk coming my way from Steam is more than enough to fund the further progress and expansion of the game.
(っꈍ◡ꈍ)っ 💋 Blah, blah comes back! 💋Sorry, it took me 2 weeks, not 1 T_T I really wanted and tried pushing another update last week, but... well, let's just say the wind has been constantly blowing from the other direction.
Some negative reviews pulled the game score from "Very Positive" to "Mostly Positive," which instantly cut my organic reach. Then, Itch is getting DDoSed as we speak. Then, Steamfest practically killed the traffic on every single released game on Steam lol. On top of that - ARGH that Unity vulnerability >_< and then the glitching and then Item Drops got bugged too and I had to fix that and and and and...!~
<noises of tired and frustrated Laura>
I know you told me to chill a bit and recover, but that's... the sad part.
I can't. I've been told that the first 30 days on Steam are actually some sort of exam. The platform judges the games by the perspective of how well they are doing in their first 30 days since their release. And then they get a score. And that score is borderline impossible to change afterward. And guess what? I HAD NO IDEA ABOUT IT. So, for over a week since release, I've been just doing my thing. Adding stuff. And that was a mistake. Because content can always be added, but it doesn't really affect the reach or traffic I am getting from the platform. Hence, I had to flip it upside down and take support for Steam exclusive features as my main priority till the 30-day milestone. This intel comes from seasoned game developers who have been around for years now, so I do not have the luxury to discard their advice, even when I do not have any means to prove it true or false. Past the 26th of October, when the game is gonna get its internal score, I will go back to my usual updating schedule. So don't worry ^-^ I have to crunch now, but I promise I'll take care of myself past that point!!!
Another thing I would like to mention is... well, some of you approached me with many offers to support me financially outside of the stream. I am very grateful and I cherish the initiative on its own, but... No. Thank you. But no. I am a huge fan of the rule of Equal Exchange.
You pay for something - you get what you paid for. And you guys didn't even get that still. You paid for something + a lot of my promises. You paid for my dreams. Dreams of Amelia, to be exact XDDD Now it's my duty to deliver what you already paid. And as long as the rule of Equal Exchange is not fulfilled, I want to keep any external support to an absolute minimum. Notice how I, like, never mention I have a Patreon. I set it simply because I've been told I should. But I don't like the idea where you have to pay and KEEP paying, otherwise I go what? Wooosh and vanish? What am I? Netflix? Subscription-based service? No. Ok, I understand a lot of lewd devs are doing just that. I do not look down on them. But it's just not my style.
Ok. Now some extra trivia to leave a funny taste behind:
1. In high school, I used to be called Pikku Pöllö. It means "Little Owl". Because my hair is long, always a mess, I wear glasses, I have always been seen reading books, and I am smol ^o^
2. I later adopted that nickname and wear it with pride all the way to adulthood.
3. I always listened to this song when writing News for you guys:
https://open.spotify.com/track/2TjfVKpVtnrjGKbBDdCtfM
4. I really love owls. Especially the tiny one.
5. Guess what is my favorite movie of all time? Yes! Of course! One with owls!! And what would that be? Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, but of course! What else?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPP6k5xoY48
Even to this day, the song used in the trailer gives me goosebumps.
Take care, my sunshines ^-^
Forgive me for having so little time to talk to you nowadays :<
Day having only 24h is simply... not enough.
But I'll come back to you! I promise!
~Laura
