We've pushed several updates over the past few months that we haven't posted notes for, so here’s a big summary of what's new:
Gameplay & Balance:
* Implemented a progression system for specials, which are now a finite resource.
* Adapted the tutorial and menus for the new specials system.
* New enemy spawn/exit loop logic.
* Rebalanced Escalation income and tweaked earnings from failed missions.
* Removed damage to structures from enemy fire.
* Implemented proper ballistic calculations for the artillery strike.
* Made vehicle movement more realistic and smooth.
Art & Sound:
* Added 23 new battle and menu music tracks from S&T.
* Removed some of the rougher AI art, touched up others, and added new pieces.
* Added new stock art to the loading screens and new sprites to the UI.
* Fixed multiple SFX issues.
Performance & Code:
* Significantly reduced the performance cost of damage calculation and target finding.
* Updated the save system to accommodate future content.
* Improved runtime cleanup and memory management.
* Conducted a major code refactor of almost every one of the 87 scripts used in the game.
* ...and probably a bunch of other fixes I've already forgotten about!
