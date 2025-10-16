We've pushed several updates over the past few months that we haven't posted notes for, so here’s a big summary of what's new:

Gameplay & Balance:

* Implemented a progression system for specials, which are now a finite resource.

* Adapted the tutorial and menus for the new specials system.

* New enemy spawn/exit loop logic.

* Rebalanced Escalation income and tweaked earnings from failed missions.

* Removed damage to structures from enemy fire.

* Implemented proper ballistic calculations for the artillery strike.

* Made vehicle movement more realistic and smooth.

Art & Sound:

* Added 23 new battle and menu music tracks from S&T.

* Removed some of the rougher AI art, touched up others, and added new pieces.

* Added new stock art to the loading screens and new sprites to the UI.

* Fixed multiple SFX issues.

Performance & Code:

* Significantly reduced the performance cost of damage calculation and target finding.

* Updated the save system to accommodate future content.

* Improved runtime cleanup and memory management.

* Conducted a major code refactor of almost every one of the 87 scripts used in the game.

* ...and probably a bunch of other fixes I've already forgotten about!