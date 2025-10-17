UPDATES
- FIX: crash on older CPUs
- FIX: empty collection screen
- BUFF: noodle: more consistent physics, adjust sizing, fix stuck click action.
- BUFF: several minor QOL tweaks
- BUFF: improve error and crash monitoring
- BUFF: improve edge case performance and fix a minor problem by always limiting FPS to 500
TODO
- NEW: presets
- NEW: scripted cursor community editing and publishing support
- NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors
- NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
- NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew
Feedback greatly appreciated! - Steam - Reddit - More
And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)
Changed files in this update