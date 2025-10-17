 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20423366 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This is a hotfix for a crash on startup on older CPUs. Also improved a few other things along the way.

UPDATES

  • FIX: crash on older CPUs
  • FIX: empty collection screen
  • BUFF: noodle: more consistent physics, adjust sizing, fix stuck click action.
  • BUFF: several minor QOL tweaks
  • BUFF: improve error and crash monitoring
  • BUFF: improve edge case performance and fix a minor problem by always limiting FPS to 500

TODO

  • NEW: presets
  • NEW: scripted cursor community editing and publishing support
  • NEW: pixel editor in basic and animated image editors
  • NEW: more control over whats reset from settings reset button.
  • NEW: Effects: glow, streaks, trails, skew

And kudos to all the workshop contributors! :)

