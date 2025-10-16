Howdy ho! This was meant to go out two weeks ago, but life got in the way and I wanted to keep fixing things, so here we are.
Update v3.0.1
Gameplay Changes
Mobile Mode JoyStick Changes - I didn't love the old JoyStick design, so I went and touched it. It's not Transparent White instead of Transparent Black which makes it both easier to see and less obtrusive (somehow). I also increased the size of it (192 -> 256 Pixels) so it's easier to use.
Inventory Tweaks - The Inspect screen will now disappear after you drop an item. This is more of a Bug Fix, but it is a change from how it worked in Version 2 builds, so I figured I'd mention it.
Deck Builder Tweaks - Buttons are bigger. I also removed the "Number of Uses" line when you hover over a card in Hardcore mode (Since it doesn't matter). Lastly, I also made it so the Information Text is now permanently visible when using Mobile Mode.
Expanded Low Performance Mode - Low Performance Mode now disables the Open and Close animations for PopUps (Inventory, Loot, etc.).
PlayerBar Warning Label Tweak - When text ran over the size of the Warning Label, the text would just not show up. Now, if the text doesn't fit inside the Warning Label, it's followed by an Ellipsis (...) to show there's more text. This is basically only for when you add items to the Inventory.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Overview not showing First Page on Load
Fixed Hardcore Deck Builder not Adding Cards
Fixed Close Button Missing in Loot Picker
Fixed Music not Starting when Volume Slider is above 0
Fixed Magic being set to level 60 (Testing Remnant)
Fixed Maps inside Hardcore and Classic Dungeons
Fixed Trees not being Choppable
Fixed Hover not working inside the Deck Builder
Fixed Potion Pouch not being Expandable
Fixed Potion Pouch Button Sizing
Fixed Credits Button not disappearing when entering Settings Sub-Menus
Changed files in this update