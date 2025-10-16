Howdy ho! This was meant to go out two weeks ago, but life got in the way and I wanted to keep fixing things, so here we are.

Update v3.0.1

Gameplay Changes

Mobile Mode JoyStick Changes - I didn't love the old JoyStick design, so I went and touched it. It's not Transparent White instead of Transparent Black which makes it both easier to see and less obtrusive (somehow). I also increased the size of it (192 -> 256 Pixels) so it's easier to use.

Inventory Tweaks - The Inspect screen will now disappear after you drop an item. This is more of a Bug Fix, but it is a change from how it worked in Version 2 builds, so I figured I'd mention it.

Deck Builder Tweaks - Buttons are bigger. I also removed the "Number of Uses" line when you hover over a card in Hardcore mode (Since it doesn't matter). Lastly, I also made it so the Information Text is now permanently visible when using Mobile Mode.

Expanded Low Performance Mode - Low Performance Mode now disables the Open and Close animations for PopUps (Inventory, Loot, etc.).

PlayerBar Warning Label Tweak - When text ran over the size of the Warning Label, the text would just not show up. Now, if the text doesn't fit inside the Warning Label, it's followed by an Ellipsis (...) to show there's more text. This is basically only for when you add items to the Inventory.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Overview not showing First Page on Load

Fixed Hardcore Deck Builder not Adding Cards

Fixed Close Button Missing in Loot Picker

Fixed Music not Starting when Volume Slider is above 0

Fixed Magic being set to level 60 (Testing Remnant)

Fixed Maps inside Hardcore and Classic Dungeons

Fixed Trees not being Choppable

Fixed Hover not working inside the Deck Builder

Fixed Potion Pouch not being Expandable

Fixed Potion Pouch Button Sizing

Fixed Credits Button not disappearing when entering Settings Sub-Menus