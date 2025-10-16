- Improved: All terrain was moved from sub-scenes to base scene, user reported ground is sometimes missing. Now the terrain will not load and unload based on distance.
- Improved: Stamina is not decreased anymore when being hit by enemy
- Improved: slowdown in strike is now shorter
- Fix: Player hands seems to be empty when fight after load
Update 1.1.6 - Terrain loading improvments, stamina not drecreased on hit ...
Update notes via Steam Community
