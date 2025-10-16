 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20423286 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved: All terrain was moved from sub-scenes to base scene, user reported ground is sometimes missing. Now the terrain will not load and unload based on distance.
  • Improved: Stamina is not decreased anymore when being hit by enemy
  • Improved: slowdown in strike is now shorter
  • Fix: Player hands seems to be empty when fight after load

