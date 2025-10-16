The Minotaur was added as a playable class. They gain the most stats out of any class on level up outside of agility. This is at the cost of being unable to equip any weapons and armors.
Added the ability to change keyboard and controller keybinds.
Altered the resistances for each class to make everybody more unique.
New Minotaur Class + Gameplay Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
