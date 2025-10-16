Puzzle further in The Gallery with Gallery C, an expansion DLC unveiling a new wing of the mysterious art museum. Explore 10 new rooms filled with intricate puzzles, hidden secrets, and haunting artwork. From decoding colors absent in paintings to uncovering cryptic messages woven into the canvas, every step challenges your observation and wit. Will you unravel the secrets and reach the end?
