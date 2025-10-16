Halloween is here and with it comes a lot of new content for Necrocat!

Necrocat Shattered Faces is a free expansion of the game with various new content and mechanics that will shape totally new experiences and game dynamics!

New Narrative

The fearsome Necrocat not only split his soul in various amulets which represent fragments of his power but also created specters known as Faces, in which several amulets were gathered. Those faces hold the combined power of the amulets that was granted to them, as well as aspects of the necromancer’s personality. Overcoming the faces is crucial to reach and defeat Necrocat, since they also carry reflections of his power which can be turned against him.

New Enemies

New Halloween themed enemies were spread across the map with new designs and new effects!

New Features:

The Faces of Necrocat

Necrocat’s faces work as a new system of progression and evolution. Previously, upon reaching the end of the map, Necrocat used to appear and by defeating him corrupted souls were obtained. Now, each map has one Necrocat’s Face with different abilities and strengths. Defeating each Face unlocks a new power related to the Necrocat’s effects.

Each one of the special effects found on common cards will also appear on each one of the necromancer’s Faces. Each collected and equipped Face will bring a new ability tied to that effect.

List of effects/faces and their respective abilities:

Healer: Increases the chance of healing items appearing on the map by 45%

Thief: Increases the chance of coins appearing on the map by 65%

Soul Thief: Increases the chance of soul vials appearing by 35%

Warrior: Grants a 20% chance to double the damage with each physical attack

Sorcerer: Whenever you collect an item or move, it deals 1 damage to nearby enemies

Leaper: If you are at the edge of the map and try to move off it or click on Twilight’s card, you will be teleported to the opposite side of the map

Avenger: Blocks the activation of the Avenger effect on enemies

Defender: Whenever you collect a new shield, the first damage you take is completely nullified

Interdictor: Prevents the activation of a random effect in each room

New enemy effects:

With the new Necrocat’s faces, new enemy effects have also been added to bring even more variety to matches.

Added effects:

Ghost attack: When the enemy is killed by a physical attack, it strikes back

Defender: The first damage dealt to the enemy is nullified

Leaper: Upon being hit, teleports to another spot on the field and swaps places with the card that was there

Interdictor: Cancels the effect of the Face currently equipped by the player

Inventory added:

Now, when buying items in the shop, they will no longer be automatically equipped at the start of the next match. They are available in the player’s inventory and can be equipped whenever the player thinks it’s necessary. This way, it’s possible to plan new strategies and get ready for potential challenges with stronger weapons, shields that can save you from dead-end situations and healing potions that can restore you when you feel it’s necessary.

Now it’s possible to buy healing potions.

The equipped amulets, as well as the equipped face and the items in the inventory will all be available for viewing in the same menu. You can access the menu through the Inventory button on the HUD or by pressing “TAB”.

New items:

Now it’s possible to find coin bag cards and soul vials on the field, adding one more way to collect resources

3 coin items added

3 soul items added

Specific changes: