24 October 2025 Build 20422684 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've updated Astro Pig to include the security fixes released by Unity addressing CVE-2025-59489, classified as high severity.

This vulnerability could allow local code execution or unauthorized access to information on systems running older Unity versions, depending on the operating system. So far, there’s been no evidence of exploitation or impact on users or customers, but as a precaution, we chose to protect our players proactively.

🔧 What we did:

  • Updated the engine to Unity 2021.3.56f2 (secure patch).

  • Rebuilt and redeployed the game to remove any potential risk.

  • Since we reopened the project, we also took the opportunity to apply a few small fixes (text errors in credits, misplaced components), without any gameplay or content changes.

This update ensures full compliance with Unity’s official recommendations and keeps the game’s runtime environment secure and stable.

For more technical details, see Unity’s official security advisory:
👉 https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

