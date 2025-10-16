 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20422683
Update notes via Steam Community
Added full support for Vintage Story!
You can now play with your friends using LAN Sync, no VPNs, no servers, no port forwarding needed!
Easily share your worlds and enjoy seamless co-op sessions.
Learn more and get started here:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3588033629

