Added full support for Vintage Story!
You can now play with your friends using LAN Sync, no VPNs, no servers, no port forwarding needed!
Easily share your worlds and enjoy seamless co-op sessions.
Learn more and get started here:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3588033629
Vintage Story Support
