Fix

- window mode borderless mode i dont even know if anything changed oh for the love of cats whats wrong with it

- fixed loading owned decoration



New

- cat accessories

- decorations



Polish

- cat accessories

- flavor texts

- desk and chair layers

- window view

- changed shopping ambience

- avatar bopping



Notes

- is it wise to be adding new accessory at this stage? maybe not. But i need a pumpkin themed kitty outfit.

- sometimes i forget to add in decorations that i thought was already in lol oops

- how do we feel about the avatar bopping? is it too incongruous with the characters?

- as the register of decorations (and maybe also clothes) grow, am thinking about a smaller, random stock each year?

- from all my testing i dont THINK owned decorations are broken