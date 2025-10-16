 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20422673 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- window mode borderless mode i dont even know if anything changed oh for the love of cats whats wrong with it
- fixed loading owned decoration

New
- cat accessories
- decorations

Polish
- cat accessories
- flavor texts
- desk and chair layers
- window view
- changed shopping ambience
- avatar bopping

Notes
- is it wise to be adding new accessory at this stage? maybe not. But i need a pumpkin themed kitty outfit.
- sometimes i forget to add in decorations that i thought was already in lol oops
- how do we feel about the avatar bopping? is it too incongruous with the characters?
- as the register of decorations (and maybe also clothes) grow, am thinking about a smaller, random stock each year?
- from all my testing i dont THINK owned decorations are broken

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
