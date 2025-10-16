GAME ENGINE
Updated the Unity engine to 2021.3.45f2 to address security vulnerabilities identified on October 3rd
Improved engine stability and internal performance
TOOLTIPS & INTERFACE
Updated the Global Map tooltip to better reflect its functionality
Refined the Victory Condition button tooltip for clarity
Standardized the naming of the Theater Map to match official terminology
Improved various in-game tooltips to enhance player overview and onboarding
Updated tooltips in the Main Menu for better navigation
VICTORY SCREEN & CONDITIONS
Reworked the Victory Screen UI to better emphasize scores and results
Updated victory condition text for Wargames 1-4
Added custom victory texts to all Wargames
Winning a Single Player scenario no longer displays incorrect Multiplayer ranks or conditions
Disabled multiplayer-related victory dialogs when playing in Single Player
SCENARIOS
Updated mission objectives across all Wargames for improved clarity
Adjusted pacing in scenarios where key events could resolve too quickly for new players
Base scenarios now clearly define victory as “Objective Complete” in Single Player
BUGS & TECHNICAL
Fixed a rare Null Unit exception in AiActionUnits
Added additional logging to improve debugging and issue tracking
Applied a potential fix for the SetDesiredInterest() exception
General cleanup and minor stability improvements
Changed files in this update