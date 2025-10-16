 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20422595 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAME ENGINE

  • Updated the Unity engine to 2021.3.45f2 to address security vulnerabilities identified on October 3rd

  • Improved engine stability and internal performance

TOOLTIPS & INTERFACE

  • Updated the Global Map tooltip to better reflect its functionality

  • Refined the Victory Condition button tooltip for clarity

  • Standardized the naming of the Theater Map to match official terminology

  • Improved various in-game tooltips to enhance player overview and onboarding

  • Updated tooltips in the Main Menu for better navigation

VICTORY SCREEN & CONDITIONS

  • Reworked the Victory Screen UI to better emphasize scores and results

  • Updated victory condition text for Wargames 1-4

  • Added custom victory texts to all Wargames

  • Winning a Single Player scenario no longer displays incorrect Multiplayer ranks or conditions

  • Disabled multiplayer-related victory dialogs when playing in Single Player

SCENARIOS

  • Updated mission objectives across all Wargames for improved clarity

  • Adjusted pacing in scenarios where key events could resolve too quickly for new players

  • Base scenarios now clearly define victory as “Objective Complete” in Single Player

BUGS & TECHNICAL

  • Fixed a rare Null Unit exception in AiActionUnits

  • Added additional logging to improve debugging and issue tracking

  • Applied a potential fix for the SetDesiredInterest() exception

  • General cleanup and minor stability improvements

