What’s up Climbers!

Crowbar Boy here, and things are getting spooky… because the Haunted Heights Update is LIVE! 🎃



What’s new in the Haunted Heights Update!

🌕 New Chain Mode Stage: Haunted Heights!

A chilling new co-op stage has arrived in Chain Mode! You and one friend must climb your way out of the haunted campgrounds before the ghosts and ghouls catch you!

Climb together while chained, dodge the lurking spirits, and work as a team to survive the night. Can you escape the haunted camp and make it home in one piece? Or will you join the lost souls of Haunted Heights?





🐺New Skin: Fang



Feral, unstoppable, and howling for the climb. Fang rises with the full moon, blending savage wolf instincts with the courage of a Crowbar Climber. Pounce, scratch, and claw your way to the top!





⚡New Skin: Frank N. Climb



Shocking, stitched, and ready to rise. Built from bolts, grit, and pure climbing power, Frank N. Climb is the monster of the mountain! Can you handle his electric energy?

Thanks for playing Crowbar Climber and Happy Halloween! 👻