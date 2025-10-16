The “Quality Update” improves comfort and usability, allowing players to control everything with the mouse alone.

It introduces several interface refinements, visual adjustments, and small world details that make the game feel livelier and smoother.

✨ What’s New

🖱 Clicking a building now automatically opens the construction and design window with it selected.

🖱 Right-click now closes most open windows, making navigation smoother.

🔄 Buildings can now be rotated via GUI or the middle mouse button .

📈 Building levels are now displayed in the upgrade window.

🧱 The construction grid is now clearer and easier to read thanks to interface adjustments.

🏜 Unexplored lands now feature rocks and bushes , adding more life and contrast to the wasteland.

⛰ Mountains now surround the map, forming natural borders of the playable area.

🌍 Looking Ahead

The next update will focus on new mechanics and further planetary detail improvements.

Thanks to everyone sharing feedback and ideas — you help make Idle Terra better every day!