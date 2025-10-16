ROSTER
SABERTOOTHED TIGER - The smilodon, or sabertoothed tiger, is a muscular yet agile quadruped mammal from the Pleistocene era. It's iconic large teeth are specialized for piercing flesh of unsuspecting prey when pounced on.
GAMEPLAY
POUNCING - Improved the mechanics of pouncing to work better with all species, both clinging position and rotation as well as attack placement.
UI
HEALTH BAR - Scaling for health bars is now customized for species size
1.2.6 NEW SPECIES: SABERTOOTHED TIGER
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update