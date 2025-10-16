ROSTER

SABERTOOTHED TIGER - The smilodon, or sabertoothed tiger, is a muscular yet agile quadruped mammal from the Pleistocene era. It's iconic large teeth are specialized for piercing flesh of unsuspecting prey when pounced on.



GAMEPLAY

POUNCING - Improved the mechanics of pouncing to work better with all species, both clinging position and rotation as well as attack placement.



UI

HEALTH BAR - Scaling for health bars is now customized for species size