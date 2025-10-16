 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20422447 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:59:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue where navigation buttons were missing during monologues.

-Identified and removed an invisible barrier in Challenge 3 that made it impossible to complete.

If you find any other bugs in the game, please report them.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4053721
