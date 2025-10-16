2025 Season 4 Patch 3 Release Notes [2025.10.16.01]
This Patch Release contains important updates as well as fixes for issues with the 2025 Season 4 Release.
Special Demo Drive Note:
During this maintenance period, there will be intermittent connectivity to the Demo Drive launching/setup service for roughly the first 30 minutes of downtime. Customers who enter a Demo Drive Session during this period will be unaffected by the ongoing work. After the Demo Drive work is complete, and our patch deployment process continues as normal, Demo Drive will be fully functional again as usual.
Since Demo Drive will not be fully available during this maintenance period, Demo Drive will be left up for 24 hours once maintenance is complete.
Simulator
Physics
Track splines are now aware of their relative altitude and may factor this parameter into predictive and estimated calculations related to car types for things such as estimated laptimes, race control gained time yield behavior, penalty balance, and more. This will improve timing functionality not only at a high altitude track, like Mexico, but will also improve a track that has significant altitude variation throughout its run, like Mount Washington.
Parameters for vehicle turbo and boost have been adjusted to correspond better with the latest updates for realistic engine operation at altitudes. These changes impact the following vehicles:
<Car Class> GT3
<Car Class> GT4
<Car Class> GTE
<Car Class> Touring Cars (TCR)
Race Control
Fixed an issue where black flags were given for course cuts that were not committed.
AI Racing
AI Drivers have improved their racing skills with the GT4 and GTP class cars to coincide with the hybrid system updates.
AI Drivers have improved their racing line through the Le Mans chicane at Daytona International Speedway.
Fixed an issue where AI drivers could not properly navigate the rolling start from pit exit at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval) configurations.
User Interface
Fixed a crash that was occurring due to bad sorting in the Results tab.
Fixed an issue where chat macros with '$' appended to them would not trigger.
Fixed an issue where "~" would not open text chat on the Session Screen.
Fixed an issue where the Last Sector Report would always show the delta from the best lap.
Fixed an issue where the interface would not render on screens with over 8K resolution while HDR was active.
Fixed an issue where multiple laps could be flagged as your fastest lap. There can be only one.
Fixed an issue where locking UI positions with the mouse could cause the cursor to persist on the screen.
Fixed an issue where Teams and Drivers could get out of sync when sorting in the Entries tab.
Fixed a crash issue that could occur when there are Teams in the session and viewing the Entries List.
Fixed a bright flash that could occur between Sessions when viewing the Laps tab.
Fixed an issue where the Drive-By-Mouse control interface was not appearing when using any shift aids other than auto shift.
For the Options Screen, key-bindings now briefly flash on keypress.
Improved the rendering performance of the S Meter.
Updated the Results widget on the Session Screen.
Fixed bug where certain Admin commands were disabled for drivers when they were out of their car.
Fixed an issue where Garage Notes were not being saved correctly.
Cars
<Car Class> GTE
Fuel economy has been adjusted.
<Car Class> GTP
For cars using the new hybrid system, adjusted wheel installs to improve water clearing for rear tires and improve the wet weather balance of performance within the class.
Power Balance of Performance may now be applied to these cars via the Garage once again.
Fixed an issue where some in-car controls were incorrectly adjustable by Crew Chief and Spotter teammates.
iRacing setups have been updated.
<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Gen 7
iRacing setups have been updated.
<Car Class> Super Formula SF23
Fixed a texture issue with some wheel rims.
<Car Class> TCR Cars (Touring Cars)
Fixed an issue where the material properties for the nose and rear hulls were incorrect which could cause strange visual and particle effects during collisions.
Audi R18
Ambient occlusion mapping has been updated.
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 EVO
Mid-Season BoP Update: Aerodynamic drag has been increased slightly.
Improved the engine, backfire, gear, transmission, and ignition sounds, as well as the overall sound dynamics of the audio.
BMW M4 GT3
Fixed an issue with remote cars displaying the incorrect tire compound.
Cadillac CTS-V Racecar
Ambient occlusion mapping for body damage has been updated.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
Ambient occlusion mapping has been updated.
Dallara P217
Fixed an issue where some in-car controls were incorrectly adjustable by Crew Chief and Spotter teammates.
Removed the excessive halo glow from the blue steering wheel shift lamp.
Ferrari 296 Challenge
Reduced the ease and frequency with which the rear wing can be broken off the car from rear-end damage.
Ferrari 499P
The hybrid system's cornering mode has been implemented.
This system will allow the driver to adjust the amount of front hybrid drive they will see in high speed corners, giving them the ability to fine-tune high speed balance.
Hyundai Veloster N TCR
Ride heights related to tires have been updated.
Legends Ford '34 Coupe
Fixed an issue where the steering wheel shaft was not rotating correctly if the steering wheel display was disabled.
Ligier JS P320
SDK/External device-based shift lights should now function as expected with this car.
Fixed an issue where some in-car controls were incorrectly adjustable by Crew Chief and Spotter teammates.
Ambient occlusion mapping has been updated.
McLaren MP4-30
Engine braking behavior has been restored to a previous version.
Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance
iRacing setups have been updated.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
Fixed an issue where some in-car controls were incorrectly adjustable by Crew Chief and Spotter teammates.
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
Mid-Season BoP Update: High-speed drag has been reduced slightly.
Porsche 963 GTP
iRacing setups have been updated.
Sprint Car
iRacing setups have been updated.
Tracks
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)
(Oval) - Fixed an issue where Cautions were not operating correctly.
Adjusted distant 3D buildings to only display during Replay mode to help with graphics performance.
Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto
Some floating tire barriers have been grounded.
Daytona International Speedway
Some track-side objects have been adjusted to slightly improve graphics performance.
North Wilkesboro Speedway
Fixed an issue where the pit speed limit would vanish after entering the pits. You are allowed to know the pit speed limit while in the pits.
Grammar and spelling on some signs and advertisements has been fixed. This will be the site for the AI Driver's Annual Autumn Spelling Bee, so, everything had to be correct.
Sonoma Raceway
(Oval) - Fixed an issue where Cautions were not operating correctly.
Texas Motor Speedway
Fixed an issue where the pit speed limit would vanish after entering the pits. You are allowed to know the pit speed limit while in the pits.
Tsukuba Circuit
Improved the blending of track surface decals with grass textures.
