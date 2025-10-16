This Patch Release contains important updates as well as fixes for issues with the 2025 Season 4 Release.

Since Demo Drive will not be fully available during this maintenance period, Demo Drive will be left up for 24 hours once maintenance is complete.

During this maintenance period, there will be intermittent connectivity to the Demo Drive launching/setup service for roughly the first 30 minutes of downtime. Customers who enter a Demo Drive Session during this period will be unaffected by the ongoing work. After the Demo Drive work is complete, and our patch deployment process continues as normal, Demo Drive will be fully functional again as usual.

Parameters for vehicle turbo and boost have been adjusted to correspond better with the latest updates for realistic engine operation at altitudes. These changes impact the following vehicles:

Track splines are now aware of their relative altitude and may factor this parameter into predictive and estimated calculations related to car types for things such as estimated laptimes, race control gained time yield behavior, penalty balance, and more. This will improve timing functionality not only at a high altitude track, like Mexico, but will also improve a track that has significant altitude variation throughout its run, like Mount Washington.

Fixed an issue where black flags were given for course cuts that were not committed.

Fixed an issue where AI drivers could not properly navigate the rolling start from pit exit at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval) configurations.

AI Drivers have improved their racing line through the Le Mans chicane at Daytona International Speedway.

AI Drivers have improved their racing skills with the GT4 and GTP class cars to coincide with the hybrid system updates.

Fixed a crash that was occurring due to bad sorting in the Results tab.

Fixed an issue where chat macros with '$' appended to them would not trigger.

Fixed an issue where "~" would not open text chat on the Session Screen.

Fixed an issue where the Last Sector Report would always show the delta from the best lap.

Fixed an issue where the interface would not render on screens with over 8K resolution while HDR was active.

Fixed an issue where multiple laps could be flagged as your fastest lap. There can be only one.

Fixed an issue where locking UI positions with the mouse could cause the cursor to persist on the screen.

Fixed an issue where Teams and Drivers could get out of sync when sorting in the Entries tab.

Fixed a crash issue that could occur when there are Teams in the session and viewing the Entries List.

Fixed a bright flash that could occur between Sessions when viewing the Laps tab.

Fixed an issue where the Drive-By-Mouse control interface was not appearing when using any shift aids other than auto shift.

For the Options Screen, key-bindings now briefly flash on keypress.

Improved the rendering performance of the S Meter.

Updated the Results widget on the Session Screen.

Fixed bug where certain Admin commands were disabled for drivers when they were out of their car.