16 October 2025 Build 20422419 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, small update/hotfix:

  • Missing achievements added

  • Fix a couple achievements obtention conditions issue

  • Added a failsafe to fix stars not spawning after a certain playtime

Thanks again to everyone playing!!
Enjoy your time in Spacenap :)

