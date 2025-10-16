 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20422344 Edited 16 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.78.0 update is now up.

Log in to receive a humble entry gift and try out some of the new spooky skins!

Trade Pumpkin Seeds with our resident Pumpkin for some random Skin unlocks or minor random gifts. Seeds can be earned by collecting them from the game's screen, where they spawn periodically.

The pumpkin is, as always, full of cheeky retorts!

In addition, there's a bonus to Bats, Crafting and Enchanting Dust that'll last until November 16th.

Also included in this patch:

- 14 new Character skins

- 5 new Pet skins

- New Background "Rain"

And a bunch of fixes and balance changes.

Come visit us!

