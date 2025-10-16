 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20422309 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a upgrade system for defense cards with 15+ new cards.
    Each defense cards now contain 3 slots for upgrades.
    The upgrades can affect the max health, attack speed, attack range, damage, DoT damage, heal.
  • Added a button linking to the Discord in the main menu.


