- Added a upgrade system for defense cards with 15+ new cards.
Each defense cards now contain 3 slots for upgrades.
The upgrades can affect the max health, attack speed, attack range, damage, DoT damage, heal.
- Added a button linking to the Discord in the main menu.
Patch Upgrade - 0.4.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4100031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update