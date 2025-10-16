This update focuses on expanding the campaign depth and improving stability.
AI vassals now manage settlements and armies more effectively, while free agents persist in the world after release or defection.
You will also notice smoother campaign performance, better auto-resolve logic, and fixes for several long-standing AI and data issues.
Overall, the campaign should now feel more dynamic and consistent across seasons.
Stay tuned for upcoming campaign updates, including editable unit equipment pools, expanded diplomacy and the ability to host tournaments!
If you have suggestions, bugs or just general ideas for the next update, feel free to join the discord or drop by in the discussions. Always happy to hear your input.
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Changelog
- Add improved AI unit management system to the campaign
- Add ambient officer chatter based on situation to campaign
- Add granting land to officers: vassals will manage buildings, settlement policy, and auto-resolve defense battles
- Add free agents to campaign: released and defected officers will persist in the world and can rejoin factions
- Add actual unit losses simulation to auto-resolve battles
- Add logic to make lords take over command from militia officers automatically during campaign
- Add transitional armor addon sets
- Add half chainmail variant destrier to customization options
- Add militia equipment to lord officer equipment screen
- Add surcoat with sleeves
- Add heavy knight unit body with sleeves
- Add missing skin color masks to kampvechter bodies
- Add missing skin color masks to low countries peasant bodies
- Add performance options for campaign: show traveling units, show settlement miniatures
- If deserted officer is vassal: will take entire settlement to another faction
- Completely refactor NPC unit management
- Remove level cap from officers: can level past level 5
- Increase unit replenishment rate to 25% from 10% per season
- Small campaign map optimizations
- Fix fire mode orders for force-melee ranged units
- Fix unit traits on force-melee ranged units
- Fix ranged unit icons on formation cards for force-melee units not showing
- Fix AI nearby arrow targeting
- Fix AI pathfinding around siege towers
- Fix crash related to reinforcement data
- Fix mail hauberk physics data
- Fix units getting bored while under siege
- Fix AI church castle spam during campaign
- Fix bug causing gameover not to trigger
Changed files in this update