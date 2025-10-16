Add improved AI unit management system to the campaign



Add ambient officer chatter based on situation to campaign



Add granting land to officers: vassals will manage buildings, settlement policy, and auto-resolve defense battles



Add free agents to campaign: released and defected officers will persist in the world and can rejoin factions



Add actual unit losses simulation to auto-resolve battles



Add logic to make lords take over command from militia officers automatically during campaign



Add transitional armor addon sets



Add half chainmail variant destrier to customization options



Add militia equipment to lord officer equipment screen



Add surcoat with sleeves



Add heavy knight unit body with sleeves



Add missing skin color masks to kampvechter bodies



Add missing skin color masks to low countries peasant bodies



Add performance options for campaign: show traveling units, show settlement miniatures



If deserted officer is vassal: will take entire settlement to another faction



Completely refactor NPC unit management



Remove level cap from officers: can level past level 5



Increase unit replenishment rate to 25% from 10% per season



Small campaign map optimizations



Fix fire mode orders for force-melee ranged units



Fix unit traits on force-melee ranged units



Fix ranged unit icons on formation cards for force-melee units not showing



Fix AI nearby arrow targeting



Fix AI pathfinding around siege towers



Fix crash related to reinforcement data



Fix mail hauberk physics data



Fix units getting bored while under siege



Fix AI church castle spam during campaign



Fix bug causing gameover not to trigger



Hello everyone,This update focuses on expanding the campaign depth and improving stability.AI vassals now manage settlements and armies more effectively, while free agents persist in the world after release or defection.You will also notice smoother campaign performance, better auto-resolve logic, and fixes for several long-standing AI and data issues.Overall, the campaign should now feel more dynamic and consistent across seasons.Stay tuned for upcoming campaign updates, including editable unit equipment pools, expanded diplomacy and the ability to host tournaments!