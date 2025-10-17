🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

SEASON 2

We’re giving you an entirely new line of quests!

You’ll be able to buy your own car dealership, uncover who’s behind the damages in Lost Angeles, and… well, we’re not spoiling anything else. 😉

If you’ve completed Season 1, the new quests should appear once you launch the game.

NEW CAR

We're adding a brand new car model - Burrito Bison.

You can use it how you want - buy, sell, steal, destroy, repair, etc. You'll find it as one of the cars for sale.

NEW LOCATIONS

Explore brand-new areas that expand the world of Used Cars Simulator. And now you have the whole island available!

NEW SKILLS AND SKILL SYSTEM REWORK

You can acquire new abilities, and there will also be an option to reset your Skill Points.

REBALANCING OF CAR SPAWNING AT SELLERS We’ve improved the system that determines how cars spawn at sellers — thanks to this, even if you have a lot of money later in the game, you’ll still be able to easily buy cheaper cars (previously, they appeared quite rarely in the later stages of the game).

during a police chase, the game now shows the nearest available hiding spot - not just the shed

improved NPC positioning

some other optimization improvements

fixes to Turkish translations

P.S.

A short reminder about updating the game here:

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew