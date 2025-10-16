Necesse Version 1.0 is now live!

Necesse Version 1.0 Frequently Asked Questions

Yes.



With the new world generation in Necesse 1.0, you have to migrate your old world into the new world generation. It essentially means that you'll insert your old islands/settlement into the new world generation. If you'd like to see how this works, our lead developer Mads showcases it live in action in this video:



Most mods likely won't work on the launch of 1.0, seeing as we've made a lot of changes to the Necesse codebase. Our modders usually get the mods up and running again within a couple of weeks though. Shoutout to our modders :)



Yes. We've still got a lot of cool stuff planned and will share a new roadmap soon!



Necesse 1.0 changelog

Additions:

Changes/misc:

Fixes:

After 6 years of Early Access, Necesse has finally hit 1.0. It has been an incredible journey and we are eternally grateful to have had the love and support from all of you, throughout the development of Necesse. I'd like to personally thank all of the Necesse community who has played a big part in making Necesse what is today. Whether you're a moderator on our socials, translator for our game, wiki contributor, modder, tester, content creator, feedback giver or you left a positive review on steam page. You're amazing. Thank you <3 Enjoy Necesse Version 1.0 everyone :D Thank you <3Enjoy Necesse Version 1.0 everyone :D- FairAdded completely new world generation with infinite seamless biomes, biome blending and more.Added the ability to migrate your old Early Access world to be placed in the new world generation.Added a completely new Fallen Altar perk tree that modify the incursions you open.Added 48 unique perks to the Fallen Altar perk tree.Added final incursion with new enemies and final boss at the end of the Fallen Altar perk tree.Added 4 new secret weapons that drop from the final boss.Added more permanent health upgrade items as boss drops.Added over 350 new sound effects throughout the game.Added 8 new soundtracks and vinyls to the game.Added the ability to place ladders from the cave to reach the surface.Added a ton of community submitted presets to the world generation. Thank you community <3Added interactions between settlers when they are idle.Added 4 new achievements.Added map markers that you can place and name on the map.Added a complete set of Runic tools crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added a complete set of Quartz tools crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added Sprinkler magic weapon crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added Galvanic Hammer crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added Six Shooter bought from Gunsmith after defeating the Swamp Guardian.Added Vampiric Lamp crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Chromatic Spellbook crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Topaz Staff crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Unlabeled Potion crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Hexed Blade crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Reanimation Bow crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added The Perfect Storm crafted at the Fallen Anvil.Added Aged Champion sword dropped by its wielder.Added Aged Champion armor set dropped by its wielder.Added Soldier's armor crafted at the Iron Anvil.Added Gunslinger armor crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added Thief's armor crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added Arachnid armor crafted at the Demonic Anvil.Added Sharpshooter armor crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Soulseed armor crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Ancestor armor crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Deepfrost armor crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Pharaohs armor crafted at the Tungsten Anvil.Added Battle Chef armor crafted at the Fallen Anvil.Added Caveling's Foot trinket as a rare drop from Cavelings in the regular caves.Added Caveling's Collection trinket as a rare drop from Cavelings in the deep caves.Added Shooting Flameling to deep forest caves.Added Topaz Crystals found in the Deep Plains Caves.Added Topaz Clusters and Gravel crafted at the Tungsten Landscaping Station.Added Raven Feather crafting material found in Incursions.Added Raven Walls, Doors, Floors and Windows crafted at the Fallen Workstation.Added Raven Skull crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Raven Effigy crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Raven Statue crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Raven Nest and Empty Raven Nest crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Electrified Mana crafting material found in Incursions.Added Arcanic Walls, Doors, Floors and Windows crafted at the Fallen Workstation.Added Arcanic Lamp crafted at the Fallen Carpenters Bench.Added Arcanic Column crafted at the Fallen Carpenters Bench.Added Arcanic Crates crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Arcanic Machinery crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added the Blacksmith, Witch and Majestic Pig Statue crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Ascended Void Tiles crafted at the Fallen Landscaping Station.Added Stool crafted at the Carpenters Bench.Added Large Keg crafted at the Tungsten Carpenters Bench.Added Bar Shelf crafted at the Tungsten Carpenters Bench.Added Sink crafted at the Landscaping Station.Added Tungsten Sink crafted at the Tungsten Landscaping Station.Added Necesse logo to the main menu.Added game credits to the main menu and when you've defeated the last boss.Added Steam Trading Cards.Completely overhauled balance and progression throughout the entire game.Reworked settlements to have bounds and added the ability to have more settlements on one map.Settlements will now disband over time if they have no flag placed down.Settlements can now be expanded in the settlement settings menu.Gateway Tablet Tier is now capped at Tier 10 instead of Tier 6.Equipment can now be upgraded to Tier 10.Gateway Tablets now have 2 Incursion Modifiers from tier 4 to 7.Gateway Tablets now have 3 Incursions Modifiers from Tier 8 and above.Replaced Travel Scrolls with new Teleport Scrolls.Replaced Travelstone with Teleportstone.Reworked map items to place a map marker where they point to.Weapon damage and crit chance tooltip will now both include player modifiers and its enchantment.Home Portals from the Portal Flask will now show on the map for the owner and team members.Removed the settlement defend zone mechanic.Removed find island mission from the Explorer settler.Pirate telescope now gives increased map discovery range.Reworked map discoveries, making it much more smooth.Expanded tool progression between each biome.Hover Boots are now obtained by completing plains cave journal challenges.The Shipping Chest is now obtained by completing the Defeat Chieftain elder quest.Landscaping Station can now be crafted at Demonic Workstation.The Steam Controller configurator is now using localizations from the community (Thank you translators!)Improved netcode when changing levels or using ladders while on an unstable connection.Most enemies and animals will now not wander far from where they spawned.Second Wind Charm now only refreshes one dash stack instead of all.Updated the Sand Knife sprites.Bosses will now only trigger music to start when you're close to them.Multiplayer boss health scaling will now only when players are close to the boss.Banner of War can no longer be placed in Incursions, unless your Fallen Altar has the "War never changes" perk.Reworked the Arcanic armor set bonus.The Arcanic armor set is now crafted at the Fallen Anvil.The Ravenlords armor set is now crafted at the Fallen Anvil.The Kinetic Boots trinket is now a random drop from the Sunlight Champion and the Moonlight Dancer.Reorganized the main menu.Removed job search range setting. Settlers will now search for jobs within the settlement bounds.The Demonic armor set bonus now has an active ability that consumes health to enter a demonic rage.The Quartz helmet armor set bonus now grants resilience and movement speed when hit.Removed world border size setting for now.The recipes for converting Tier 2 essences to other essences is now more expensive.Reduced minecart tracks crafting cost and made you able to place them much faster.Stink flask buff is now considered important.Increased the item upgrade cost during incursion stage.Increased the amount of upgrade shards you get back when you salvage a higher tier item.Lightning Hammer attacks will now no longer go through walls.Reduced Lightning Hammer resilience generation.Reduced the speed of Mother Slime earthquake attack.Increased the amount of mana regen from mana regen potions.Game freezes will now show the crash report to help solve them.Fixed settlement flag no owner question mark being offset on the flag.Fixed trial rooms spawning the same main item too often.Fixed wall candle smoke particles always coming from the center of a tile.Fixed wrong message displaying when trying to sit on occupied bench.Fixed Stabby Bush explosion being able to hit friendlies.Fixed Brutes Battleaxe sometimes not registering hits when dashing.Fixed buff weapon projectiles being drawn with an incorrect height offset.Fixed mirroring of some large objects in presets not always working.Fixed Flameling not playing sound when shooting fireballs.Fixed missing pixels on some armor sets.Fixed placing wild flowers showing as potted flowers until they're updated.Fixed placed coins on shore tiles getting destroyed when placing something near them.Fixed deaths to Void Traps showing as "Unknown".Fixed placing torch hotkey in creative mode sometimes placing it extremely far away.Fixed hovering on overlapping context menus highlighting both menus.Fixed not being able to properly select sub-context menus with controllers.Fixed Double Streetlamp not being rotatable / mirrorable in the preset editor.Fixed Necrotic Bow summons dying too quickly.Fixed Blood Claw right click attack sometimes not dealing any damage.Fixed going to the map edges with a torch stopping the light from refreshing.Fixed replacing objects and tiles sometimes causing desync.Fixed carpets drawing on top of some objects like campfires and minecart tracks.Fixed using benches and beds that are already in use giving the wrong error message.Fixed most Statues giving the Banner of Peace buff.Fixed magic glyphs not showing the correct settings when first placed.Fixed issue where Lightning Hammer would deal more damage to worm bosses than intended.Fixed Deep Rock tile having the wrong map color.Fixed Incursion Flamelings always spawning in the bottom right.And some other smaller changes and fixes.