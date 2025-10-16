 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20421926 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
OCCT 15.0.1 is available !

Changelog :

  • Main : Fixed : Graphical glitch with the background when running a test and the LTT skin
  • Enterprise : Fixed : When uploading a schedule with 3D Adaptive in Coil While mode, the selected song would revert to Spinning cat


Enjoy !

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3515102
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3515103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link