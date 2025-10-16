The prior update had about four regressions in it, which players helpfully reported and I've now fixed. Thank you!

Details Hotfix 21 Changelog Bugfixes Demo-Only Harmless Error: Fixed an exception that would pop up in the demo version (only that version) when completing the Prepare VR Cradles project. It wouldn't actually prevent any forward progress, but it was annoying for sure.

Busted Animal Capture Drones: Fixed an exception that would happen in the prior build when hitting enemies with animal capture drones.

Actual Crash To Desktop: Fixed a bonafide crash to desktop in the prior build if you had a damaged structure during the setup phase and it was trying to rebuild itself. This was an infinite loop internally, which caused a stack overflow exception. These sorts of crashes are super rare, so I'm glad to have this one gone!

Map View Missing Elements: Fixed a number of issues in the prior build where things were not being properly drawn in the map mode due to overly-aggressive "keeping things from appearing where they should not" code that I put in. This is still in place for the pods screen and end of time and such, but is now split into three categories and things show up on the city map as they should. This had been blocking range displays, explosions and projectiles during combat, building highlights for placement, threat line displays, and probably more.



Full notes here.





