16 October 2025 Build 20421751 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After months of long nights, countless bugs, and way too much caffeine… Forget Her is officially LIVE on Steam!


This is my very first full game release a psychological horror experience built from the ground up with love, fear, and a lot of passion for storytelling. I poured everything I had into creating something that feels eerie, personal, and unforgettable.


You can play it right now and experience the mystery of Greg and Alison’s home for yourself. If you enjoy it, please consider leaving a review or sharing it. Doing so means more than you know.


Here’s to the next chapter. Excelsior!

I will be patching as needed for the first few weeks so please bear with!

