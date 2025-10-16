 Skip to content
Major 16 October 2025 Build 20421669
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween is around the corner, and it's time to celebrate Aavegotchi style!

This update is meant to refine the game meta loop and introduce some fun new mechanics for players to play with.

Players can expect:

  • A new progression system unlocking new tools and maps as they progress

  • A new economic focused tower - Goldpetal Bank

  • A new halloween style event with sic rewards

  • A new item to throw a wrench in the competition

We hope you enjoy the direction the game is going in with this update!

For a full list of changes:
Patch notes 1.3.0

