I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream has been updated on Steam and GOG for PC, Mac, and Linux!

Added modern menu options, allowing players to customize their experience as they prefer (screen size adjustments, background image selection, visual filters, aim sensitivity).

Added in-game bonus content, including a fully localized manual and jukebox with the complete I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream soundtrack.

Improved controller support, added pre-set shortcuts for smoother and more intuitive gameplay.

Added an achievement system to encourage exploration and extend replayability.