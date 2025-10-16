 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20421645 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream has been updated on Steam and GOG for PC, Mac, and Linux!

PATCH NOTES

  • Added modern menu options, allowing players to customize their experience as they prefer (screen size adjustments, background image selection, visual filters, aim sensitivity).

  • Added in-game bonus content, including a fully localized manual and jukebox with the complete I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream soundtrack.

  • Improved controller support, added pre-set shortcuts for smoother and more intuitive gameplay.

  • Added an achievement system to encourage exploration and extend replayability.

  • Added cloud saves, game progress is now stored and linked to the player’s account, allowing the game to continue being played across different devices.

Changed files in this update

Windows IHNMAIMS- Universal Content Depot 245391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link