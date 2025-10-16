Hey Car Dealers!Here comes the long-awaited update - new tow truck!
Let’s go over all the new features:
💦 Washing option
🎨 Repainting option
🛠️ Tow truck upgrade that adds a new upper deck!You can buy this upgrade at the junkyard once you reach reputation level 6, for $30,000.
There are some limitations with the new deck:
Large vehicles like SUVs and buses can drive onto the upgraded tow truck, but deck cannot be lifted when a large vehicle is parked on top.
Also, when a vehicle is already on the upper deck, bigger cars won’t fit on the lower one.
So plan ahead - or bring your tow dolly just in case 😉
And finally:🚗 You can now drive onto the tow truck without using the winch!
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. If you haven’t checked out the new RV Camp DLC for Gas Station Simulator yet – we highly recommend it!
