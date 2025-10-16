 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20421546 Edited 16 October 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content:

Added a new long storyline "Team Principle Simulator" with 15 new endings. Unlocked automatically after resting (requires completion of the first convention).

Note: If you encounter any issues, please send emails to laoostudios@gmail.com


Fixes & Optimizations:

Added a new feature: Merch Duplication.

Fixed the ending count display issue in the File Manager.

Enabled Cloud Save functionality.

Fixed game freeze when entering conventions without an internet connection.

Unlocked achievements related to 6 new Ita Bags.

Added eyeballs/whites to newly added eye sockets.

Corrected labels for all stickers.

Fixed the issue where handmade items on pages beyond the first couldn't be edited.

Corrected some localization/text.

Optimized various UI prompts/tooltips.

Fixed an issue where duplicating a character would cause the clone's personality to modify the original's.

Fixed incorrect icon display for the Theater part-time job.

Fixed other minor issues.

