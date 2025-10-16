New Content:
Added a new long storyline "Team Principle Simulator" with 15 new endings. Unlocked automatically after resting (requires completion of the first convention).
Note: If you encounter any issues, please send emails to laoostudios@gmail.com
Fixes & Optimizations:
Added a new feature: Merch Duplication.
Fixed the ending count display issue in the File Manager.
Enabled Cloud Save functionality.
Fixed game freeze when entering conventions without an internet connection.
Unlocked achievements related to 6 new Ita Bags.
Added eyeballs/whites to newly added eye sockets.
Corrected labels for all stickers.
Fixed the issue where handmade items on pages beyond the first couldn't be edited.
Corrected some localization/text.
Optimized various UI prompts/tooltips.
Fixed an issue where duplicating a character would cause the clone's personality to modify the original's.
Fixed incorrect icon display for the Theater part-time job.
Fixed other minor issues.
